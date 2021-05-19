Bitcoin plunges to a three-month low as China crackdown intensifies

Bitcoin crashed again Wednesday morning, falling to its lowest level in more than three months after reports emerged that the Chinese government was intensifying a crackdown on cryptocurrencies.

The world’s most valued cryptocurrency fell below $38,000 today, the level last seen in the first week of February. It has lost $28,000 from its all-time intra-day high of April. Other cryptocurrencies also fell sharply, including Ethereum that lost 30% of its value in 24 hours preceding the time of filing of this report.

In a joint statement issued on the People’s Bank of China’s WeChat account, banking and internet industry associations said that financial and payment institutions should not accept cryptocurrencies as payments or offer services or products related to them, the Financial Times reported. The group said that virtual currencies are not real and they should not and cannot be used as a currency in the market. It also attributed the recent surge in prices to speculative buying.

Earlier this month, the Chinese government launched a crackdown on Bitcoin mining, which alone accounts for 70% of the total mining of the cryptocurrency.

Recently, Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority, the US Treasury and European Central Bank have all warned people about risks associated with virtual currencies. These include the use of virtual currencies in money laundering, terror financing, and other illegal activities. They warned investors of their speculative nature as they can crash and pump up based on social media hype and rumours, exposing investors to a huge risk.

Launched in 2009 by Satoshi Nakamoto, Bitcoin was the first-ever cryptocurrency. Since then, over 10,000 different virtual currencies have emerged, each with a promise to change the future of the financial system.

Touted as digital gold, currency of the future and store of value, these digital assets have given insane returns to investors in the last six months. However, experts are divided over their future, some state their values can rise as much as $1 million (in case of Bitcoin), others argue it can be zero because there is no guarantee by any government or central bank that the investors will get the value these prices reflect.

The prices have been surging notably since December 2020 on account of speculative buying, triggered by a social media hype and statements of support by large companies, including Tesla, Paypal and Mastercard.

Last week Tesla CEO, whose tweets helped pump up prices of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, reversed his support for the number one cryptocurrency, stating Bitcoin mining consumes a lot of energy, which is not good for the environment.