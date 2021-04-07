Wednesday, April 7, 2021  | 23 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Video

What is B4U Global and is it a legitimate business?

SAMAA Money answers all your questions about its business model

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

B4U Global Investment scheme by Saif Ur Rehman Khan Niazi has grown 4.5 times in less than a year with its investor base rising from 100,000 in June to 450,000.
The Malaysia-returned Pakistani uses a controversial multi-level marketing business model to offer people unrealistic and guaranteed profits. The promise ranges from 7% to 20% a month (or 2.4 times a year), depending on one’s network size.
It was only a matter of time before the authorities would have caught wind of it.
So in December, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan warned people against investing in any fraudulent schemes that promise hefty profits and unrealistic incentives. B4U was on its list.
“This entity is raising unauthorised deposits from the general public in the name of different investment plans,” the SECP said. It added B4U is working with different companies registered with the SECP, and that the watchdog has already initiated legal proceedings against these companies and their directors.
There are reports that B4U is also being investigated by the FIA.
SAMAA Money has received hundreds of questions over the past few months from people who want to know if B4U is a legitimate business or not. Editor Farooq Baloch breaks down its business model to answer them.

FaceBook WhatsApp
B4U Investments Scam fraud secp pakistan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
b4u global pakistan, b4u global investment, b4u global malaysia, b4u scam in pakistan, b4u global scam, b4u global scam or real, b4u trades scam, b4u investment plan pakistan, b4u investment plan pakistan in urdu, b4u registered with secp, b4u registration in pakistan, b4u global registered with secp, b4u investment fake pakistan, b4u investment fake or real, b4u investment fake news, b4u investment fake investment, samaa news live, b4u global, b4u global kya hai
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Watch: Top 3 fiery speeches of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto
Watch: Top 3 fiery speeches of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto
Video: An overview of COVID-19 vaccines in Pakistan
Video: An overview of COVID-19 vaccines in Pakistan
Street food: Have you tried the ‘best chaat’ in Karachi?
Street food: Have you tried the ‘best chaat’ in Karachi?
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 9pm Pakistan – 31 March 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 9pm Pakistan – 31 March 2021
Watch: Pakistani driver’s murder and the anti-Asian hate in America
Watch: Pakistani driver’s murder and the anti-Asian hate in America
What parents need to know about autism
What parents need to know about autism
Video: 'Golden Parade' carries pharaohs to new home in Cairo
Video: ‘Golden Parade’ carries pharaohs to new home in Cairo
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 12am Pakistan – 5 April 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 12am Pakistan – 5 April 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 12am Pakistan – 1 April 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 12am Pakistan – 1 April 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 9pm Pakistan – 1 April 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 9pm Pakistan – 1 April 2021
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.