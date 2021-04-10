Saturday, April 10, 2021  | 26 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
Whale carcass floats ashore on Bangladesh beach

The 44-foot carcass bore marks of injuries

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 10, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago

A Bryde’s whale carcass drifted ashore at Bangladesh’s southeastern resort district of Cox’s Bazar on Friday. The 44-foot carcass bore marks of injuries and ropes entangled around its tail. Local fishermen said it may have been killed by deep-sea ship propellers, but officials said they could only confirm the cause of death after carrying out a post-mortem.Last April, carcasses of porpoises and humpback dolphins floated ashore on the same beach, and last July

