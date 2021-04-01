Thursday, April 1, 2021  | 17 Shaaban, 1442
HOME > Video

Watch: Pakistani driver’s murder and the anti-Asian hate in America

What’s the AAPI hate conversation about?

Posted: Apr 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

The murder of 60-year-old Pakistani driver Mohammad Anwar in Washington has catalysed the ongoing discussions about the AAPI hate in the United States.

Figures from Stop AAPI Hate further prove how anti-Asian hate has risen against the Asian American and Pacific Islanders community in America in the past year, with nearly 4,000 incidents of violence reported. Celebrities, such as Rihanna and Gwyneth Paltrow, have condemned the violent incidents, and have called for this hate to stop.

anti-asian violence
 
