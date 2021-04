A digital sign displaying COVID-19 information is pictured at the Mall of Qatar following its reopening in the capital Doha on June 15, 2020, as the country gradually lifts its Covid-19 lockdown. (Photo by KARIM JAAFAR / AFP)

Qatar reimposes strict lockdown measures banning most indoor activities except retail and work in an effort to contain a surging second wave of coronavirus cases and deaths. Abdullatif al-Khal, Chair of the National Health Strategic Group on Covid-19 says at a speech that the increase in cases is due to the emergence of a new strain, as well as a "slackness" from many members of society in applying preventative measures.