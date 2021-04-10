MG Motors’ MG-ZS EV: A promising electric SUV

MG Motors has announced that it will soon launch its electric crossover SUV MG-ZS EV in Pakistan. The electric SUV doesn’t have a direct competitor in Pakistan.

But just to give you an idea, it can be compared to 2000cc KIA Sportage, which is run on fossil fuel, on the basis of performance and feel, according to the MG Motors dealer in Karachi.

The car can be charged at charging stations that may take an hour, or at homes or offices which takes around eight hours.

It also has a strong pickup and reaches 0 to 100 kilometers per hour in little over 8 seconds.

The vehicle can go as far as 340 kilometres on a single charge.

The main features of the SUV are its six airbags, large sunroof, eight-inch LCD, and cruise control.

According to an assessment, the charging cost of an electric car is one-third of the fuel cost of a fossil fuel vehicle.

The car has one issue, its indicator lever is on the left instead of right.

According to a company source, the car is expected to be launched at a price tag of Rs6.5 million.