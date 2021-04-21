Wednesday, April 21, 2021  | 8 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Wildlife
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Ramazan
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Video

Is Pakistan’s stock market getting a new tax policy?

Which benefits could be withdrawn in the upcoming budget?

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Reports are floating around that the government is likely to take away some of the tax benefits from the stock market in the upcoming budget. These reports have been driving investor sentiment. After rallying more than 50% over the past 12 months, Pakistan’s stock market has come under pressure lately. Trading sessions have been volatile in the past few weeks. Despite an increase in the trading volume, the benchmark KSE-100 Index has remained range-bound, oscillating between 44,000 and 46,000 points.
In this online interview, Pakistan Stock Exchange MD and CEO Farrukh Khan tells SAMAA Money about the new tax policy for the stock market as expected in the upcoming budget. He shares what new products the PSX is likely to introduce after it implements a new trading system.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Pakistan Stock Exchange pakistan Stock Market PSX
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
pakistan stock market, pakistan stock exchange, stock market updates pakistan, pakistani stock market update today, best stocks to buy in 2021, stocks to buy now, best stocks to buy now in 2021, pakistan stock exchange urdu, how to invest in stock exchange, how to buy stock shares in pakistan, pakistan stock share buying, stock market in pakistan urdu
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident
Bushra Zaidi – a case that changed Karachi by accident
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 12am Pakistan – 19 April 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 12am Pakistan – 19 April 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 12am Pakistan – 20 April 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 12am Pakistan – 20 April 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 6pm Pakistan – 18 April 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 6pm Pakistan – 18 April 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 6pm Pakistan – 19 April 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 6pm Pakistan – 19 April 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 8am Pakistan – 19 April 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 8am Pakistan – 19 April 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 9pm Pakistan – 18 April 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 9pm Pakistan – 18 April 2021
Video: Pakistani streetwear takes on Hollywood
Video: Pakistani streetwear takes on Hollywood
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 6pm Pakistan – 14 April 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 6pm Pakistan – 14 April 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 9pm Pakistan – 19 April 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 9pm Pakistan – 19 April 2021
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.