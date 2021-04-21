Is Pakistan’s stock market getting a new tax policy?

Reports are floating around that the government is likely to take away some of the tax benefits from the stock market in the upcoming budget. These reports have been driving investor sentiment. After rallying more than 50% over the past 12 months, Pakistan’s stock market has come under pressure lately. Trading sessions have been volatile in the past few weeks. Despite an increase in the trading volume, the benchmark KSE-100 Index has remained range-bound, oscillating between 44,000 and 46,000 points.

In this online interview, Pakistan Stock Exchange MD and CEO Farrukh Khan tells SAMAA Money about the new tax policy for the stock market as expected in the upcoming budget. He shares what new products the PSX is likely to introduce after it implements a new trading system.