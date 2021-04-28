Wednesday, April 28, 2021  | 15 Ramadhan, 1442
Samaa TV
Video

Watch: Is Dogecoin the next Bitcoin?

It gave 10,000% profit in less than four months

Posted: Apr 28, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

If you had bought Dogecoins of Rs10,000 on January 1 and sold them on April 20, you would have made a whopping Rs1 million. Yes, you read that right.

This is because the price of Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency that was created as a joke, rose 100 times or 10,000% during this period. However, its price has halved since hitting a peak of $0.4 last week.

Its supporters say Dogecoin is the next Bitcoin, the world’s first ever and most valued cryptocurrency that is trading north of $53,000. Critics, however, doubt it will even touch $1 a unit. Should you invest in Dogecoin? Watch the video to find out.

Disclaimer: The sole purpose of this report is to educate our readers and viewers about aspects of personal finance. The information provided on SAMAA Digitals platforms is not meant to be taken as financial advice. There is no financial arrangement involved in the production of these stories unless they are clearly labelled as ‘Sponsored Content’. Please always independently verify or check information being provided before making any investment decision or undertaking any financial transaction. SAMAA Digital doesn’t necessarily agree with the guest speaker’s views.

﻿

