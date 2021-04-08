Explainer: Is B4U’s RS Coin a fake digital currency?

B4U Global Investment is a controversial financial scheme that offers investors unrealistic and guaranteed profits (from 7% to 20% a month).

It claims it invests 60% of its funds (the depositor’s money) in cryptocurrencies. It also pitches to potential investors an RS Coin, its own cryptocurrency that B4U itself values at $4 per unit. However, information security expert Rafay Baloch says this currency doesn’t have a functional blockchain, the technology that supports crypto’s operations. Is the RS Coin a fake virtual currency? We asked him what he thought.