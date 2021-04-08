Thursday, April 8, 2021  | 24 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Video

Explainer: Is B4U’s RS Coin a fake digital currency?

Information security expert Rafay Baloch explains

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago

B4U Global Investment is a controversial financial scheme that offers investors unrealistic and guaranteed profits (from 7% to 20% a month).

It claims it invests 60% of its funds (the depositor’s money) in cryptocurrencies. It also pitches to potential investors an RS Coin, its own cryptocurrency that B4U itself values at $4 per unit. However, information security expert Rafay Baloch says this currency doesn’t have a functional blockchain, the technology that supports crypto’s operations. Is the RS Coin a fake virtual currency? We asked him what he thought.

FaceBook WhatsApp
B4U Investments Scam cryptocurrency digital currency
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
b4u global pakistan, b4u global investment, b4u global malaysia, b4u scam in pakistan, b4u global scam, b4u global scam or real, b4u trades scam, b4u investment plan pakistan, b4u investment plan pakistan in urdu, b4u registered with secp, b4u registration in pakistan, b4u global registered with secp, b4u investment fake pakistan, b4u investment fake or real, b4u investment fake news, b4u investment fake investment, samaa news live, b4u global, b4u global kya hai
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Watch: Top 3 fiery speeches of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto
Watch: Top 3 fiery speeches of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto
What is B4U Global and is it a legitimate business?
What is B4U Global and is it a legitimate business?
Street food: Have you tried the ‘best chaat’ in Karachi?
Street food: Have you tried the ‘best chaat’ in Karachi?
Video: An overview of COVID-19 vaccines in Pakistan
Video: An overview of COVID-19 vaccines in Pakistan
Watch: Pakistani driver’s murder and the anti-Asian hate in America
Watch: Pakistani driver’s murder and the anti-Asian hate in America
What parents need to know about autism
What parents need to know about autism
Watch: France votes against Hijab for under-18 women
Watch: France votes against Hijab for under-18 women
Video: 'Golden Parade' carries pharaohs to new home in Cairo
Video: ‘Golden Parade’ carries pharaohs to new home in Cairo
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 12am Pakistan – 5 April 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 12am Pakistan – 5 April 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 9pm Pakistan – 1 April 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 9pm Pakistan – 1 April 2021
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.