CBC, stop killing stray dogs: Karachi activists

They staged a demonstration outside CBC on Friday

SAMAA | - Posted: Apr 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Apr 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Residents and dogs of Karachi took to the streets on Friday demanding an end to the culling of stray dogs in Sindh.

The protesters gathered outside the office of the Cantonment Board Clifton against the “brutal killing of the voiceless”. They said killing is not the solution. There are other ways to control the population of these animals.

“Have you seen how the government authorities kill these dogs?” a resident, Ambreen Kazim asked. “Is it, in any way, humane to kill someone by tying their legs and then poisoning them?”

She said only spaying and neutering dogs will help control their population.

Last month, the Sindh government began a mass dog culling campaign across the province. The order was passed after the Sindh High Court in Sukkur ruled that MPAs will be suspended if dog bites are reported from their constituencies.

On Saturday, the health department of Hyderabad killed over 400 stray dogs in the city. According to the health director, since March 1,350 dogs have been poisoned to death.

Barrister Manal Wasay, one of the organisers, told SAMAA Digital that Section 119 of the CBC Act 1924 allows the board to kill stray dogs in whatever way they want to do. “The law specifically uses the word ‘destroy’. It means that they can use any method to kill these animals.”

Wasay pointed out that for Pakistan to progress, it’s important to safeguard the rights of every being here. Animals are one of them.

How can you protect stray dogs in your area?

If there’s someone in your neighbourhood scared of the animals, you can talk and affirm to them there’s nothing to worry about. These dogs are friendly and won’t attack you unless you initiate first.

  • Don’t become aggressive with them. If you’re angry, they will sense it and just try to protect themselves.
  • Feed the dog and become friends with them. Let them register your scent.
  • There are only two types of dogs that are violent: mothers and alpha males. If you see a violent dog in your area, call up ACF or Rabies Free Pakistan. They will come, take the dog, neuter it and then relocate it to another area.

