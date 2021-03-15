What drove Bitcoin above $60,000 over the weekend?

The price of Bitcoin rose by $6,100 over the weekend, moving past $60,000 for the first time in its history. But the latest rally was short-lived as the world’s most valued cryptocurrency was back on $55,500-level by Monday morning, living up to its perception of being the world’s most volatile asset. Watch SAMAA Money Editor Farooq Baloch explain what drove its price up and why it fell again.

