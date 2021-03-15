Monday, March 15, 2021  | 30 Rajab, 1442
HOME > Video

What drove Bitcoin above $60,000 over the weekend?

The cryptocurrency dropped to $55,500 Monday morning

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

The price of Bitcoin rose by $6,100 over the weekend, moving past $60,000 for the first time in its history. But the latest rally was short-lived as the world’s most valued cryptocurrency was back on $55,500-level by Monday morning, living up to its perception of being the world’s most volatile asset. Watch SAMAA Money Editor Farooq Baloch explain what drove its price up and why it fell again.

Disclaimer: The sole purpose of this report is to educate our readers and viewers about aspects of personal finance. The information provided on SAMAA Digitals platforms is not meant to be taken as financial advice. Please always independently verify or check information being provided before making any investment decision or undertaking any financial transaction.

Tell us what you think:

