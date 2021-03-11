Watch: Experts explain Pakistan Stock Exchange’s recent plunge

Pakistan’s stock market has lost more than 7% of its value in six trading sessions because of political uncertainty and fears that the central bank may soon increase its policy rate to fight rising inflation. The benchmark KSE-100 index, a gauge to measure the market’s overall performance, shed more than 2,200 points as investors got nervous and resorted to selling. Mutual funds alone have offloaded $26.5 million from the market in the last five sessions. On Thursday alone, the market lost 2% of its value showing no signs of a rebound and it left many wondering where it will go next and what should the investors do.

In this video, SAMAA Money Editor Farooq Baloch asks experts from brokerage and mutual fund sides to explain the recent plunge and where they see the support for KSE-100 index.

Disclaimers: The sole purpose of this report is to inform and educate our readers and viewers about aspects of personal finance. The information provided on SAMAA Digitals platforms is not meant to be taken as financial advice. Please always independently verify or check the information being provided before making any investment decision or undertaking any financial transaction. SAMAA Money doesn’t necessarily endorse the views of the guest speakers.