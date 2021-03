Imran Khan to take vote of confidence today

PTI leaders gathered at Parliament House and chanted slogans in favour of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

They were seen holding placards saying "note ko izzat do". The posters were meant to take a jibe at PML-N's "vote ko izzat do" slogan.

The PM will take a confidence vote in the National Assembly to see if he has the support of the parliamentarians or not.