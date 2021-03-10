Wednesday, March 10, 2021  | 25 Rajab, 1442
Video: Pakistan mutual funds shed $24m against political chaos

Stock market loses 4% of its value in four sessions

Posted: Mar 10, 2021
Posted: Mar 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Pakistan's stock market has lost more than 4% of its value in the last four trading sessions because of political uncertainty caused by the Senate elections. The benchmark KSE-100 index, a gauge to measure the market's overall performance, shed more than 1,900 points as investors got nervous. Mutual funds alone have offloaded $24.14 million from the market in these four sessions, according to a report by Intermarket Securities. As pressure from mutual fund redemption eases off, the market is expected to rebound, IMS says.

Disclaimers: The sole purpose of this report is to inform and educate our readers and viewers about aspects of personal finance. The information provided on SAMAA Digitals platforms is not meant to be taken as financial advice. Please always independently verify or check information being provided before making any investment decision or undertaking any financial transaction.
