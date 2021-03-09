This woman made $15,000 in 18 months from Upwork

Ayman Sarosh, an internationally recognized freelancer from Islamabad, Pakistan, has earned upward of $15,000 from freelancing website Upwork.com in just eighteen months. Sarosh had left her corporate job to begin freelancing in 2009. Ten years later (in 2019), she was recognized by Payoneer, an international payments processing company, as Freelancer of the Year, making headlines in both local and international press. She believes freelancing is a better option compared to a 9-to-5 job, especially for women. In this video, Sarosh tells SAMAA Money how Pakistanis can earn upwards of Rs100,000 a month from freelance work.