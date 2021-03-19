Friday, March 19, 2021  | 4 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Video

The curious case of Pi Network’s free coins

Information security expert Rafay Baloch answers some critical questions

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
In a recent interview with SAMAA Money, information security expert Rafay Baloch expressed his doubts about the Pi Network, calling it a multi-level marketing scheme. He questioned the value of these free-to-mine digital coins. But, many of Pi Network’s supporters criticized his statements and a few even made videos to rebut them, so we decided to ask Baloch some of the most critical questions. Watch the video for his answers.

Disclaimer: The sole purpose of this report is to educate our readers and viewers about the aspects of personal finance. The information provided on SAMAA Digital’s platforms is not meant to be taken as financial advice. SAMAA Digital doesn’t necessarily agree with the guest speaker’s views. Please always independently verify or check information being provided before making any investment decision or undertaking any financial transaction.

