The curious case of Pi Network’s free coins

In a recent interview with SAMAA Money, information security expert Rafay Baloch expressed his doubts about the Pi Network, calling it a multi-level marketing scheme. He questioned the value of these free-to-mine digital coins. But, many of Pi Network’s supporters criticized his statements and a few even made videos to rebut them, so we decided to ask Baloch some of the most critical questions. Watch the video for his answers.

