Monday, March 29, 2021  | 14 Shaaban, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE COVID-19 LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
Vaccination Centers Government Updates Lockdowns Schools COVID News Vaccine Updates Get Tested
HOME > Video

SBP, Meezan Bank explain house loan subsidy scheme

Answer Naya Din's question: who is eligible

SAMAA | - Posted: Mar 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 29, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

You can now borrow up to Rs10 million to finance a house of 125 to 250 square yards (5 to 10 marla).

This is because the government has doubled the amount you can borrow under the State Bank’s markup subsidy for housing finance. The State Bank has also slashed the markup rate to 3% for housing units approved by the Naya Pakistan Housing Development Authority and microfinance banks.

The aim is to make housing accessible to marginalized people in society. Will it work this time? SBP Deputy Governor Sima Kamil and Meezan Bank President Irfan Siddiqui answer your questions on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme Nayadin
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
youtube tax information, youtube tax pakistan, youtube tax update pakistan, youtube tax rate, google tax for youtube, youtube tax explainer, why youtube taking tax, tax for youtubers, tax for pakistani youtubers, indian tax youtube, american viewer tax youtube, youtube american tax, samaa news live, samaa tv live, samaa tv, why youtube tax, youtube tax guide, tax information for youtubers
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
You can now borrow Rs10 million to finance your house
You can now borrow Rs10 million to finance your house
PAF jets fly high to mark Pakistan Day
PAF jets fly high to mark Pakistan Day
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 9am Pakistan – 24 March 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 9am Pakistan – 24 March 2021
Watch: How this Pakistani horror film made it to Amazon
Watch: How this Pakistani horror film made it to Amazon
Google explains how it will tax YouTubers
Google explains how it will tax YouTubers
Watch: Vaccine registration for Pakistanis over 50 starts March 30
Watch: Vaccine registration for Pakistanis over 50 starts March 30
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 9pm Pakistan – 22 March 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 9pm Pakistan – 22 March 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 12am Pakistan – 23 March 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 12am Pakistan – 23 March 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 12am Pakistan – 25 March 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 12am Pakistan – 25 March 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 9pm Pakistan – 28 March 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 9pm Pakistan – 28 March 2021
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.