SBP, Meezan Bank explain house loan subsidy scheme

You can now borrow up to Rs10 million to finance a house of 125 to 250 square yards (5 to 10 marla).

This is because the government has doubled the amount you can borrow under the State Bank’s markup subsidy for housing finance. The State Bank has also slashed the markup rate to 3% for housing units approved by the Naya Pakistan Housing Development Authority and microfinance banks.

The aim is to make housing accessible to marginalized people in society. Will it work this time? SBP Deputy Governor Sima Kamil and Meezan Bank President Irfan Siddiqui answer your questions on SAMAA TV’s morning show Naya Din.