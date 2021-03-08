Monday, March 8, 2021  | 23 Rajab, 1442
HOME > Video

International Women’s Day 2021: Ramsha’s rules on being independent

Do not tie the knot before watching this video

Posted: Mar 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA | and
Posted: Mar 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Ramsha Khan talks about finance, mental health, and being your own person before getting married. Learn about the rules she lives by to be independent and self-sufficient.

In this video, the actor talks about what she believes women should accomplish and keep in mind before tying the knot. Here are five simple rules to consider before saying I do.

This story was originally posted on 21 November 2020.

2 Comments

  1. Hajrah abbasi  November 29, 2020 1:32 pm/ Reply

    Ramsha is more cuter than anushka her smile is really cute
    ramsha is chubby cutooo goolu moolu and anushka is not so cute i don’t like her she is not looking like her

  2. hec  January 22, 2021 12:49 pm/ Reply

    nice thanks for sharing

