Lollywood’s leading ladies of the 1960s: Zeba Muhammad Ali

Zeba was born Shaheen in 1945 in Ambala, India. Her family migrated to Pakistan when she was three years old. Little is known about her life before she entered film as she never spoke openly. Chiragh Jalta Raha was her first film in which she and Muhammad Ali, the villain, won people over with their on-screen chemistry. This film catapulted her into the limelight. Here we take a look back at her career and hits.

On March 9, Zeba was hospitalized in Lahore. She is 75 years old.