Beware of ‘you have won a car’ messages

Learn how to avoid car scams

Posted: Mar 5, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Mar 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

If you receive a message or phone call saying that “you have won a car in a lucky draw” or that “you can lease your car on half the market rates”, then it is probably a scam.

Car scams have been one of the favorite tools of robbers and may take many forms, including offers that promise fixed monthly income against engaging your car in a pick-and-drop service. In this video, SAMAA Money Editor Farooq Baloch shares examples of recent types of car scams, for which you may be the next target.

