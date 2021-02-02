Video: Why should you invest in stocks?

When it comes to profit in stocks, people usually think of a rise or fall in the share price but experienced investors analyze stocks beyond their prices. In this video, Sarmaaya.pk founder Laeeq Ahmad shares how dividends and bonuses can help one make decent profit from stocks over a longer period, even if the share prices fall during the same period.

