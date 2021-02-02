Tuesday, February 2, 2021  | 18 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Video: Why should you invest in stocks?

Analyzing profits beyond share prices

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

When it comes to profit in stocks, people usually think of a rise or fall in the share price but experienced investors analyze stocks beyond their prices. In this video, Sarmaaya.pk founder Laeeq Ahmad shares how dividends and bonuses can help one make decent profit from stocks over a longer period, even if the share prices fall during the same period.

Disclaimer: The sole purpose of this report is to educate our readers and viewers about aspects of personal finance. The information provided on SAMAA Digitals platforms is not meant to be taken as financial advice.
There is no financial arrangement involved in the production of these stories unless they are clearly labelled as ‘Sponsored Content’. Please always independently verify or check information being provided before making any investment decision or undertaking any financial transaction. We don’t necessarily endorse the guest’s point of view.

FaceBook WhatsApp
investments in pakistan stock market
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
bitcoin fall today, bit coin price, bitcoin fall today reason, crypto fall today, cryptocurrency fall today, bitcoin volatility index, bitcoin volatility over time, bitcoin volatility today, bitcoin volatility problem, most volatile cryptocurrency 2020
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 6pm Pakistan – 27 January 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 6pm Pakistan – 27 January 2021
Will Pakistanis have to pay own-money for Changan Alsvin too?
Will Pakistanis have to pay own-money for Changan Alsvin too?
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
Watch: Malir Expressway and demolition of poor goths
Watch: Malir Expressway and demolition of poor goths
Poet Rehan Azmi, who wrote the most nauhas
Poet Rehan Azmi, who wrote the most nauhas
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 6pm Pakistan – 29 January 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 6pm Pakistan – 29 January 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 9pm Pakistan – 26 January 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 9pm Pakistan – 26 January 2021
Watch: Why are educated young people joining militant groups?
Watch: Why are educated young people joining militant groups?
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 12am Pakistan – 27 January 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 12am Pakistan – 27 January 2021
Video Explainer: The curious case of Bitcoin
Video Explainer: The curious case of Bitcoin
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.