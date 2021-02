HOME > Video Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 9am Pakistan – 20 February 2021 | - Posted: Feb 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago SAMAA | TV SAMAA | TV Posted: Feb 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 25 mins ago

Samaa Breaking, PSL,2019, Pakistan Super League, Karachi, Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta, Gladiators, Pak Vs South, T20, Shoaib,Malik, Lahore Qalander, Psl,Song, babar azam batting, shaheen shah afridi bowling, lahore qalandar song 2021, psl 2021 schedule, psl 2021 schedule and teams, psl 2021 players list, psl 2021 foreign players list, psl 2021 schedule and teams players, psl 1st match 2021, Karachi kings vs Pishawar zalmi, psl 2021 LQ vs MS, psl 2021 LQ vs QG, psl 2021 LQ vs PZ