Watch: How to make money on stocks without selling them

The stock market’s profits are not limited only to the gains in share price, some stocks regularly pay dividends and bonuses–collectively called payouts–that can multiply your profit over the long-term.

It’s quite possible to make a profit through payouts in the long run even if the stock’s price falls during the same period. In this video, SAMAA Money Editor Farooq Baloch tells us how it works using real-life examples.

Disclaimer: Farooq Baloch, the presenter, has no direct investment in the company used as an example in this video. The sole purpose of this report is to educate our readers and viewers about different aspects of personal finance. The information provided on SAMAA Digitals platforms is not meant to be taken as financial advice. There is no financial arrangement involved in the production of these stories unless they are clearly labelled as ‘Sponsored Content’. Please always independently verify or check the information being provided before making any investment decision or undertaking any financial transaction.