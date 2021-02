Lahore Qalandars will take on Multan Sultans in the first match of the double-header in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 on Friday.

Sohail Akhtar-led unit are currently placed on the top of the table after winning both of their matches where Mohammad Rizwan’s team are yet to open their account after suffering back-to-back defeats against Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi.