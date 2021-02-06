Saturday, February 6, 2021  | 22 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara goes missing trying to summit K2

Army has started a search operation

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago
Posted: Feb 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 31 mins ago

Pakistani mountaineer Muhammad Ali Sadpara, Ireland’s John Snorri and Juan Pablo Mohr of Chile have not made contact with the K2 base camp for almost 30 hours, it was reported Saturday.

They left the base camp on the morning of February 2 to summit the K2 in winter.

The Pakistan Army has started a search operation. One of its helicopters went to a height of 7000m. However, it returned to Skardu without any success.
