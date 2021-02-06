Video: If you get 100% profit every month, it’s a Ponzi scheme

Last month, Peshawar-based journalists unearthed a large scam in which PSlash defrauded more than 100,000 KP residents of Rs5.6 billion. There were reports of other similar scams that offered unrealistic profits and fled with investors’ money later on. These reports prompted regulators, such as Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan to start an awareness campaign and publish a list of companies involved in such scams. Of all the tricks, scamsters favorite one is Ponzi scheme, locally known as Double Shah. This video explains how the scheme works and what you can do to avoid being trapped by one.