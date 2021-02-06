Saturday, February 6, 2021  | 22 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Video: If you get 100% profit every month, it’s a Ponzi scheme

In Pakistan, it's called the Double Shah

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Last month, Peshawar-based journalists unearthed a large scam in which PSlash defrauded more than 100,000 KP residents of Rs5.6 billion. There were reports of other similar scams that offered unrealistic profits and fled with investors’ money later on. These reports prompted regulators, such as Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan to start an awareness campaign and publish a list of companies involved in such scams. Of all the tricks, scamsters favorite one is Ponzi scheme, locally known as Double Shah. This video explains how the scheme works and what you can do to avoid being trapped by one.

FaceBook WhatsApp
fraud scam
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
Choosing Best Stocks Investment,Stock Trading,Pakistan Stock Trading,Pakistan Select Best Stocks for investment,Investment in Pakistan Stock Exchange,pakistan stock exchange today,psx,psx investment,stock market for beginners,stock market pakistan,stock market explained,stock exchange,investment tips and tricks,step by step investment guide,samaa news,samaa news live,samaa tv live,step by step stock trading tutorial,step by step stock market investing
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
How to get the coronavirus vaccine in Pakistan
Prime Minister Imran Khan reveals how he stays fit
Prime Minister Imran Khan reveals how he stays fit
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 9pm Pakistan – 1 February 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 9pm Pakistan – 1 February 2021
Watch: What makes Junaid Khan, Hira Mani a great on-screen...
Watch: What makes Junaid Khan, Hira Mani a great on-screen couple?
Video: Why should you invest in stocks?
Video: Why should you invest in stocks?
Watch: SBCA demolishes PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh’s Malir farmhouse
Watch: SBCA demolishes PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh’s Malir farmhouse
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 9pm Pakistan – 2 February 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 9pm Pakistan – 2 February 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 6pm Pakistan – 5 February 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 6pm Pakistan – 5 February 2021
Video Explainer: Reaction over Mohammad Hafeez’s exclusion from South Africa...
Video Explainer: Reaction over Mohammad Hafeez’s exclusion from South Africa T20Is
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 3pm Pakistan – 1 February 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 3pm Pakistan – 1 February 2021
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.