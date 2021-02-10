Wednesday, February 10, 2021  | 26 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Video: Here’s how you can buy bitcoin

The cryptocurrency hit a new high Tuesday

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 10, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

In a February 8 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Tesla disclosed that it has invested $1.5 billion in bitcoin. It also announced accepting bitcoin payments for its electric cars, which experts describe as another step towards normalization of cryptocurrencies. Shortly after this news reached the market, the bitcoin price rose to a new high of over $48,000 a unit Tuesday. Pakistani banks do not facilitate buying or selling of cryptocurrencies because of restrictions from the State Bank. A case is sub judice in the Sindh High Court regarding its legal status. Since a large number of SAMAA Money followers inquired about how to buy bitcoin, this video attempts to answer the question.

Disclaimer
The sole purpose of this report is to educate our readers and viewers about aspects of personal finance. The information provided on SAMAA Digitals platforms is not meant to be taken as financial advice.
There is no financial arrangement involved in the production of these stories unless they are clearly labelled as ‘Sponsored Content’. Please always independently verify or check information being provided before making any investment decision or undertaking any financial transaction.

FaceBook WhatsApp
bitcoin cryptocurrency
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
ponzi scheme vs pyramid scheme, famous ponzi schemes, pyramid scheme pakistan, double shah history, double shah kaise hota hai in urdu, paisa double karne ka tariqa, how to identify a scammer, what to do if you think youre being scammed, how do i know if im being scammed, scammer alert website, recent frauds 2019, list of scamming websites, scamming examples, recent investment frauds, investment frauds cases, types of investment frauds, biggest investment frauds
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara goes missing trying to summit K2
Pakistani mountaineer Ali Sadpara goes missing trying to summit K2
If you get 100% profit every month, it's a scheme
If you get 100% profit every month, it’s a scheme
Karachi’s Malir Expressway to uproot ancient goths, farmland
Karachi’s Malir Expressway to uproot ancient goths, farmland
Watch: SBCA demolishes PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh’s Malir farmhouse
Watch: SBCA demolishes PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh’s Malir farmhouse
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 9pm Pakistan – 6 February 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 9pm Pakistan – 6 February 2021
Explainer: Pakistan's mountain of debt
Explainer: Pakistan’s mountain of debt
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 3pm Pakistan – 6 February 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 3pm Pakistan – 6 February 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 12pm Pakistan – 9 February 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 12pm Pakistan – 9 February 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 6pm Pakistan – 5 February 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 6pm Pakistan – 5 February 2021
First COVID-19 vaccine given in Sindh
First COVID-19 vaccine given in Sindh
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.