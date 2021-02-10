Video: Here’s how you can buy bitcoin

In a February 8 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Tesla disclosed that it has invested $1.5 billion in bitcoin. It also announced accepting bitcoin payments for its electric cars, which experts describe as another step towards normalization of cryptocurrencies. Shortly after this news reached the market, the bitcoin price rose to a new high of over $48,000 a unit Tuesday. Pakistani banks do not facilitate buying or selling of cryptocurrencies because of restrictions from the State Bank. A case is sub judice in the Sindh High Court regarding its legal status. Since a large number of SAMAA Money followers inquired about how to buy bitcoin, this video attempts to answer the question.

Disclaimer

The sole purpose of this report is to educate our readers and viewers about aspects of personal finance. The information provided on SAMAA Digitals platforms is not meant to be taken as financial advice.

There is no financial arrangement involved in the production of these stories unless they are clearly labelled as ‘Sponsored Content’. Please always independently verify or check information being provided before making any investment decision or undertaking any financial transaction.