Wild but not full of life, meet Sindh’s stuffed species

The Sindh Wildlife Museum was restored and opened last year after being closed for more than 25 years.

The museum has dedicated one hall to preserved specimens, photographs, and paintings of animals. Its vast library has archive material and texts that date to the British era.

The Sindh Ibex, Chinkara, Hog deer, Shikra, Saw-scaled viper and crocodile are the must-see preserved specimens.

"When an animal dies naturally, we preserve them at this museum," said a curator. "It is to educate people about the wildlife species of Sindh."