HOME > Video Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 9am Pakistan – 24 January 2021 | - Posted: Jan 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago SAMAA | TV SAMAA | TV Posted: Jan 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

india vs australia,australia vs india,india beat australia,rishab pant batting in australia,gill batting vs australia,gill batting today,gill batting vs aus,Pakistan cricket team,pakistan cricket,shahid afridi,shoaib malik,india vs pakistan,pakistan vs south africa,tabish khan