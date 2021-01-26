Tuesday, January 26, 2021  | 11 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Video Explainer: The curious case of Bitcoin

Is the cryptocurrency craze another dotcom bubble?

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 37 mins ago

Bitcoin rose 400% in just four months before crashing multiple times in January. 

Experts call it the most volatile of assets. Some global investors said recent spells of speculative trading in Bitcoin were like what happened in the Dotcom bubble of 2000. Financial regulators across the world sprang in action, demanding strict regulations for cryptocurrencies.

All of this commotion left average investors wondering whether the Bitcoin price will stabilize or fall even further. In this video, SAMAA Money Editor Farooq Baloch explain the curious case of Bitcoin.

FaceBook WhatsApp
BitcoinNews cryptocurrency
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Ramsha Khan's rules before getting married 
Ramsha Khan’s rules before getting married 
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 12am Pakistan – 22 January 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 12am Pakistan – 22 January 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 6pm Pakistan – 24 January 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 6pm Pakistan – 24 January 2021
Punjab police mobile app to help verify employees backgrounds
Punjab police mobile app to help verify employees backgrounds
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 3pm Pakistan – 21 January 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 3pm Pakistan – 21 January 2021
Video: Man narrowly escapes being crushed by train in Quetta
Video: Man narrowly escapes being crushed by train in Quetta
Here's how investment company PSlash defrauded 100,000 KP residents
Here’s how investment company PSlash defrauded 100,000 KP residents
Latest Pakistan updates on COVID-19 vaccine
Latest Pakistan updates on COVID-19 vaccine
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 9pm Pakistan – 19 January 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 9pm Pakistan – 19 January 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 12am Pakistan – 21 January 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 12am Pakistan – 21 January 2021
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.