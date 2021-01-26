Video Explainer: The curious case of Bitcoin

Bitcoin rose 400% in just four months before crashing multiple times in January.

Experts call it the most volatile of assets. Some global investors said recent spells of speculative trading in Bitcoin were like what happened in the Dotcom bubble of 2000. Financial regulators across the world sprang in action, demanding strict regulations for cryptocurrencies.

All of this commotion left average investors wondering whether the Bitcoin price will stabilize or fall even further. In this video, SAMAA Money Editor Farooq Baloch explain the curious case of Bitcoin.