Saturday, January 2, 2021  | 17 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Video: Be careful while driving on Karachi’s Lyari Expressway

The spikes have started to malfunction

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

The spikes on Karachi's Lyari Expressway have the commuters worried about the safety of their vehicles as many of them have started to malfunction.

The commuters, travelling to Sohrab Goth, Garden and Mauripur, have complained that the spikes have started bursting their tyres even though they are on the correct track.

A spike strip is installed on roads with the aim to stop vehicles from driving on the wrong side by puncturing their tyres.

"My steering wheel jammed once after I drove over a spike strip," a commuter told SAMAA TV.

The National Highway Authority said that the spikes are malfunctioning because robbers take the metal out from some spikes and leave the rest. The authority said that the matter will be investigated.

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
An electric car could save you Rs25,000 every month
An electric car could save you Rs25,000 every month
Turn your old leather jacket to brand new
Turn your old leather jacket to brand new
This shaadi season's hot new trend: acrylic wedding cards
This shaadi season’s hot new trend: acrylic wedding cards
Video: New Year celebrations begin in Australia with Sydney fireworks
Video: New Year celebrations begin in Australia with Sydney fireworks
Video: Ghizer's Khalti Lake freezes, transforms into children's playground
Video: Ghizer’s Khalti Lake freezes, transforms into children’s playground
Faking it on Fiverr isn’t how Pakistanis will make it
Faking it on Fiverr isn’t how Pakistanis will make it
Experts predict Pakistan's stocks will rise 25% in 2021
Experts predict Pakistan’s stocks will rise 25% in 2021
Khushab's Soon Valley receives season's first snowfall
Khushab’s Soon Valley receives season’s first snowfall
New Zealand ushers in 2021 with fireworks at Sky Tower
New Zealand ushers in 2021 with fireworks at Sky Tower
Snow tubing is a winter special in Abbottabad
Snow tubing is a winter special in Abbottabad
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.