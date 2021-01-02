Video: Be careful while driving on Karachi’s Lyari Expressway

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The spikes on Karachi's Lyari Expressway have the commuters worried about the safety of their vehicles as many of them have started to malfunction.

The commuters, travelling to Sohrab Goth, Garden and Mauripur, have complained that the spikes have started bursting their tyres even though they are on the correct track.

A spike strip is installed on roads with the aim to stop vehicles from driving on the wrong side by puncturing their tyres.

"My steering wheel jammed once after I drove over a spike strip," a commuter told SAMAA TV.

The National Highway Authority said that the spikes are malfunctioning because robbers take the metal out from some spikes and leave the rest. The authority said that the matter will be investigated.