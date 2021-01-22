Ramsha Khan’s rules before getting married 

Should you tie the knot or not?

Ramsha Khan is currently starring in ARY’s Ghissi Phitti Mohabbat. The show portrays a fairly progressive and strong-willed young woman who breaks societal stigmas, especially when it comes to marriage.

In this video, the actor talks about what she believes women should accomplish and keep in mind before tying the knot. Here are five simple rules to consider before saying I do.

This story was originally posted on 21 November 2020.