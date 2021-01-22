Friday, January 22, 2021  | 7 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
Video

Ramsha Khan’s rules before getting married 

Should you tie the knot or not?

Posted: Jan 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago
SAMAA | and
Posted: Jan 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 35 mins ago

Ramsha Khan is currently starring in ARY’s Ghissi Phitti Mohabbat. The show portrays a fairly progressive and strong-willed young woman who breaks societal stigmas, especially when it comes to marriage.

In this video, the actor talks about what she believes women should accomplish and keep in mind before tying the knot. Here are five simple rules to consider before saying I do.

This story was originally posted on 21 November 2020.

One Comment

  1. Hajrah abbasi  November 29, 2020 1:32 pm/ Reply

    Ramsha is more cuter than anushka her smile is really cute
    ramsha is chubby cutooo goolu moolu and anushka is not so cute i don’t like her she is not looking like her

