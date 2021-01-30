Pakistanis can now register complaints against housing finance scheme

'Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar' scheme was launched last year
The State Bank of Pakistan has launched a special service to resolve public complaints against the Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar programme. It was launched last year to provide loans to build houses. The central bank has set up special desks in its field offices across 15 cities to register complaints of people who faced issues in obtaining bank loans for their houses. The complaints can also be registered online. This video tells people how they can use this service.