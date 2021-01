Gulshan-e-Maryam near Jam Khanda Village is going to be demolished to make way for the Malir Expressway.

On December 24, Bilawal Bhutto laid the foundation stone for the project. The four-lane expressway will run all along the Malir River from Hino Chowk near KPT Flyover to reach the Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway (M-9) near Kathore via a link road.