Monday, January 11, 2021  | 26 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Video

How to grow taller, protect yourself from Covid-19

SAMAA Health answers your questions

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 mins ago

Do growth pills increase height? Will hanging from a door frame make you taller? How can you boost your immune system to fight Covid-19? We bring you the scientific answers.

Coronavirus COVID-19
 
