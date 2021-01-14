Thursday, January 14, 2021  | 29 Jamadilawal, 1442
Digital payment system to help Pakistan move towards cashless economy

PM Imran Khan launched Raast on January 11

Posted: Jan 14, 2021
Posted: Jan 14, 2021

The State Bank recently launched Raast, an instant digital payment system, in Islamabad. Raast is part of prime minister’s vision to include poorer segments of the society into the formal economy. State Bank Director Payment System Sohail Jawad said that the system will also enable secure, efficient, and transparent financial transactions. It will enable end-to-end digital payments among individuals, businesses, and government entities instantaneously. Under the Raast digital payments initiative, instant credit of dividends from listed companies to shareholders will be initiated. In the next phase, the payment system would digitise the pensions and wages made to the government employees. Moreover, digital payments between people would also be made easier.
MOST READ
Four major players ignored in Pakistan Super League 2021 Draft
Anniversary: Hakim Said’s Rooh Afza and its secret recipe
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 12am Pakistan – 10 January 2021
Bitcoin falls by more than $11,000 in three days
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 12am Pakistan – 09 January 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 9pm Pakistan – 11 January 2021
Can you catch coronavirus twice?
Pakistan Cup 2021 begins with run fest
Explainer: is Pakistan’s economy in recovery mode despite Covid?
Indian Chronicles and the story of a dead man’s resurrection
 
 
 
 
 
