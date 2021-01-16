80% of Sindh struggles for gas in the winter

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Nearly 80% of the people living in Sindh struggle to get gas when temperatures drop in the winter despite the province producing 68% of Pakistan's total gas.

In contrast, Punjab produces 5% of the country's gas, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 10% and Balochistan 17%. Sindh produces 2,500mmfcd gas at over 250 of its gas fields. But it gets 1,000mmfcd to use.

In the winter, the province faces a 300mmfcd shortage. Gas pressure also decreases by around 50%.

The demand for gas is rising by 10% every year in Sindh and gas reserves are depleting by 15%.