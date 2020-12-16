Wednesday, December 16, 2020  | 29 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Video

You can buy a used Toyota Prado for Rs1.5 million

All the cars you can buy in this amount

Posted: Dec 16, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 16, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Do you want to buy a car which doesn’t cost a lot? SAMAA Money has prepared a list of all the cars you can buy for and under Rs1.5 million. You have plenty of options such as Suzuki Alto and United Bravo as well used SUVs, such as Toyota Prado and Surf, and sports cars like Mazda Rx8, according to Shakaib Khan of SK Motors Syndicate. You can even buy luxury sedans including used Toyota Crown and Honda Accord. You must, however, keep in mind the fuel and maintenance costs before making the purchase. For instance, a sports car or an SUV can cost you over four times more because of fuel costs as compared to a 660cc hatchback.

