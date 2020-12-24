Thursday, December 24, 2020  | 8 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

VIDEO: Which new car options will Pakistanis have in 2021?

Nearly a dozen models could be expected next year

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 day ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 23, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 day ago

The auto industry is buzzing with news of launches. Some expected models are Korean Kia Cerato, Hyundai Elantra, Chinese Changan Alsvin and MG Motor MG-HS. If we see entrants what will this mean for prices and existing Japanese players Suzuki, Toyota and Honda? Will they compete with Korean and Chinese brands?

Changan will roll out Alsvin in January and there are reports it will also launch an SUV in the first half of 2021. MG Motor officials claim that SUVs, sedans and hatchbacks are in the offing. We hear that Hyundai is planning to launch its Sonata and Kia, apart from Cerato, is also keeping SUVs Sorento and Niro on the cards.

This flush of options has been the result of the Auto Development Policy 2016-21. New car companies can get tax and duty incentives if they manage to launch their models before the end of fiscal year 2021.

FaceBook WhatsApp
car changan Master Motor
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

One Comment

  1. Irfan ul haq  December 23, 2020 3:34 pm/ Reply

    New arrivals are most welcome in Pakistan market, it will be choice for people of Pakistan

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
bitcoin price in pakistan, where to buy bitcoin in pakistan, bitcoin in pakistan legal, local bitcoin pakistan, buy digital currency, 1 bitcoin price in pakistan, bitcoin account create in pakistan, cryptocurrency rate in pakistan, cryptocurrency in pakistan latest news, cryptocurrency in pakistan legal, what is cryptocurrency in urdu, cryptocurrency in pakistan 2020, cryptocurrency mining in pakistan, cryptocurrency legal in pakistan 2020
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
9 reasons PUBG ban shows PTA deciding things it can't...
9 reasons PUBG ban shows PTA deciding things it can’t understand
VIDEO: Which new car options will Pakistanis have in 2021?
VIDEO: Which new car options will Pakistanis have in 2021?
Bitcoin gave a 230% returns in 2020: will the rally...
Bitcoin gave a 230% returns in 2020: will the rally continue?
Turn your old leather jacket to brand new
Turn your old leather jacket to brand new
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 6pm Pakistan – 17 December 2020
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 6pm Pakistan – 17 December 2020
Remembering ‘Malika-e-Tarannum’ Noor Jehan on her 20th death anniversary
Remembering ‘Malika-e-Tarannum’ Noor Jehan on her 20th death anniversary
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 9pm Pakistan – 18 December 2020
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 9pm Pakistan – 18 December 2020
How to tell the coronavirus apart from a flu, cold
How to tell the coronavirus apart from a flu, cold
Video: Be the best dressed man at weddings this winter
Video: Be the best dressed man at weddings this winter
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 9pm Pakistan – 17 December 2020
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 9pm Pakistan – 17 December 2020
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.