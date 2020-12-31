Thursday, December 31, 2020  | 15 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Video: New Year celebrations begin in Australia with Sydney fireworks

Limited people were allowed at the Sydney Harbour

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 31, 2020 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago

New year celebrations began in Australia with fireworks at the Sydney Harbour. Limited number of people were allowed to have a close look at the fireworks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Australian government enforced strict SOPs earlier this month to prevent the spread of the virus. Residents were told to watch the fireworks from homes.
FaceBook WhatsApp
celebrations new year
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
best electric cars in pakistan, car manufacturers in pakistan, electric car import duty pakistan, national electric vehicle policy pakistan, import tax on electric cars, electric vehicle pakistan, pakistan launches first electric vehicle, electric vehicle manufacturer in pakistan, electric cars 2022, mini electric car release date, best electric vehicles 2021, gm electric vehicles 2021, ford electric vehicles 2021, bmw electric vehicles 2021, audi electric vehicles 2021
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
An electric car could save you Rs25,000 every month
An electric car could save you Rs25,000 every month
This shaadi season's hot new trend: acrylic wedding cards
This shaadi season’s hot new trend: acrylic wedding cards
Watch: Men steal bridal outfits from Karachi boutique
Watch: Men steal bridal outfits from Karachi boutique
Video: Ghizer's Khalti Lake freezes, transforms into children's playground
Video: Ghizer’s Khalti Lake freezes, transforms into children’s playground
Faking it on Fiverr isn’t how Pakistanis will make it
Faking it on Fiverr isn’t how Pakistanis will make it
Experts predict Pakistan's stocks will rise 25% in 2021
Experts predict Pakistan’s stocks will rise 25% in 2021
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 12am Pakistan – 26 December 2020
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 12am Pakistan – 26 December 2020
Khushab's Soon Valley receives season's first snowfall
Khushab’s Soon Valley receives season’s first snowfall
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 12pm Pakistan – 27 December 2020
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 12pm Pakistan – 27 December 2020
Snow tubing is a winter special in Abbottabad
Snow tubing is a winter special in Abbottabad
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.