Video: Ghizer’s Khalti Lake freezes, transforms into children’s playground

The Khalti Lake in Gilgit-Baltistan's Ghizer has frozen over as the district's temperatures hit -17 degrees.

Children in Ghizer were spotted skating, running and playing with their friends on the frozen lake. Some children even played sports such as cricket and football on it.

The Gupis Valley's lake, which is situated 120 kilometres away from Gilgit, is said to be between 30 to 70 feet deep. The lake's widest part spans one kilometre and freezes in November. It remains frozen till March.