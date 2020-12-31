This shaadi season’s hot new trend: acrylic wedding cards

Weddings bring with them a treasure trove of creativity: from designing the invitation cards to creating the theme for the wedding decor, personal tastes and current trends play a key role.

Wedding invitation cards may seem like the simplest of all the mammoth tasks brides have to take care of before the big day but there’s more to it than just writing down the time, venue and date.

Cards set the tone for the wedding and what guests can expect from it, whether it will be a simple and understated reception or a swanky, lavish soiree.

Skipping the hand-written calligraphy, wax seals, marble patterns and laser-cut folds, this year is all about acrylic cards.

“We make cards according to seasons and the latest this season are acrylic, digital floral and caricature cards,” said Karachi’s Shahi Cards founder Muhammad Yasir. Melding eastern and western designs, Shahi Cards has been making unique cards for the past three years.

But Yasir said acrylic cards are new in town. “Made with fibre plastic, there are different types of acrylic cards to choose from. There are transparent, digital printed, frosted and embossed cards,” he said.

These aren’t the most budget-friendly option, and are more costly to ship than regular paper invites, but your guests definitely won’t forget them.

The price of a regular card can range from Rs70 to Rs10,000 per card. Acrylic cards start from Rs200 apiece. “The manufacturing of cards can take 15 days to one month depending on the season,” explained Yasir.

Since the material used to make acrylic cards is expensive and people in Pakistan tend to spend less on wedding cards, Yasir believes it will the cards a while to break into the mainstream market. “It’s hard to bring these cards into the mainstream market, since now people prefer sending cards on WhatsApp,” he said.

Despite the new trend of sending out e-Cards or digital cards to save on printing physical cards, Yasir says his card business still has a steady stream of clientele. “We keep on innovating new cards to stay relevant in the market,” he said.

“Sending out wedding e-Cards would imply that the couple wants to save money, at the risk of causing displeasing some guests,” said Yasir. “But many do it anyway in order to keep to their budget.”

Earlier, people used to get even 200 cards printed but with the rise of WhatsApp, people send digital cards to their relatives now.

“Some older relatives are more open to receiving digital cards now. I even asked them if they preferred the printed cards, and they said they did not mind either way,” he said.

Before digitisation, the parents of the bride and groom would go from house to house to hand out wedding invitations, and then post some to guests who lived far away.

“The quantity of the cards is decreasing but we believe that the card culture can never end because now it is a part of our tradition,” said Yasir. But competing with technology is tough and Yasir fears that eventually, the card culture might slowly fade away.

SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.