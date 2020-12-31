This artist explores human-animal relations through her miniature paintings

Karachi’s Rabia S Akhtar is keeping miniature painting alive. She shares her process of producing a painting and the time it takes.

Miniature painting began in the 16th century and has continued to evolve ever since. It was used in the Mughal era to visualize Hindu mythology, royal families, and events. However, Rabia uses this technique to express herself. “Human and animal relationships have already been explored number of times in different art forms but I’m mainly interested in the boundaries between humans and animals,” she explained.

The artworks she produces are the visualization of nostalgia, wistfulness, and desire because these are the ideas that separate humans from animals according to her.

The artist has done her BFA from Indus Valley School of Art and Architecture in 2015. She also participated in a fundraiser by the American Pakistan Foundation where she showcased her art so the organization can get donations to help people during the pandemic.