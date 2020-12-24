Remembering ‘Malika-e-Tarannum’ Noor Jehan on her 20th death anniversary

Pakistan is observing the 20th death anniversary of legendary singer Noor Jehan, whose songs continue to rule the hearts of millions of people in India and Pakistan. Noor Jehan was born on September 21, 1926 in Kasur. She recorded as many as 10,000 songs in Urdu, Hindi, Punjabi and Sindhi. She enjoys an unmatched legacy as a singer in Pakistan and is frequently referred to as Malika-e-Tarannum. Her career spanned six decades and not only did she provide the masses with a plethora of hit songs and ghazals but acted in films as well. She died on December 23, 2000 in Karachi.