9 reasons PUBG ban shows PTA deciding things it can’t understand

Authority's generation not in touch with changing times
Come mothers and fathers
Throughout the land
And don’t criticize
What you can’t understand
Your sons and your daughters
Are beyond your command
Your old road is rapidly agin’
Please get out of the new one
If you can’t lend your hand
For the times they are a-changin’
Nobel Prize winner Bob Dylan wrote these lines in 1963 for his song The Times They Are A-Changin’ but he may as well have been talking about the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority’s temporary ban on the game PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) more than half a century later.
The authority has asked for public opinion till July 10 before it makes a permanent decision but even a temporary ban has caused an uproar among the gaming community. This is the first time a game has been banned in the country.
PTA claims the game is being linked to “cases of suicide” and “is addictive, wastage of time and poses serious negative impact on physical and psychological health of the children.”
There are several major arguments against the PTA’s approach:
1. Policing free time
It is not the job of any governmental authority to determine what activities are a “wastage of time” because once that starts, all leisure and entertainment activities can be policed and banned for being unproductive. How a law-abiding member of society spends her or his free time is none of the State’s business.
2. Ripple effect
By banning one game, the PTA is paving the way for the suspension of other violent games.
3. No small deal
The popularity of PUBG across the world and in Pakistan should not be underestimated. It has over 600 million global downloads on mobile alone. That is nearly three times Pakistan’s entire population.
4. Our freedoms
By trying to ban PUBG, the PTA is stepping on the personal freedoms of a no-longer insignificant section of society: its youth. What is more worrying is the PTA’s authoritarian tone. This way of speaking alienates young people, who should feel that their government has their best interests at heart and cares for their opinion. As it is the government just pays lip service to the needs of young people. If you don’t believe me, just try looking for a clean open park with no boundary walls or gates, open spaces, skater rinks, playgrounds, sports fields. The space where young people can go, meet, enjoy themselves has been shrinking physically in Pakistan.
5. Addictions
Gaming addiction is a real and serious problem. The WHO classified it as a mental illness in 2018. It has even been fatal in some cases. But it is difficult to answer the question that games are definitively bad for us. The PTA’s decision is based on a lack of confirmed research.
Gaming, like almost every other activity known to us, is only good in moderation. Cross that line and there can be dire mental, social, physical and financial consequences. But the WHO also claims 2.8 million people die each year of obesity. Yet few people would sign up for a system where the government decided what everyone eats or banned oil. Instead, such a system would horrify people because it would attack a person’s freedom of choice.
6. Violence
There is still the argument that games promote violence but there is research that both agrees and disagrees with that statement. A majority of games is based around either killing or sports but most people who play these games know that they merely provide a distraction from the real world and are just mindless fun. Games such as The Sims and Goat Simulator also exist, yet few people have started families or gone on goat-like rampages across cities after playing those games.
7. Benefits
Another problem with the PTA’s approach is that it mirrors the general view around video games in the country: they have no benefit.
Even if PUBG’s entertainment value is ignored, there is more solid research on the advantages of playing games than there is on disadvantages.
Research has shown that playing games has several benefits. Those who play video games show improved coordination, memory, problem-solving, concentration, speed and even social skills. Some research even shows that those who play video games are better equipped to have lucid dreams in which the dreamer is aware of being in a dream and can therefore assume some form of control over it.
8. Responsibility
The PTA has said that it has banned the game because of “recent media reports” and “numerous complaints” rather than because of any research. This is just a convenient way of passing on the responsibility to someone else.
9. E-sports
The PTA’s decision is damaging to the country’s budding e-sports scene. It has seen the emergence of Pakistan’s Tekken star Arslan Ash among other players. Several of the country’s best PUBG players have expressed concern at not being able to compete in events due to the temporary ban. The people who play other games professionally or aspire to will also have second thoughts about their career choices.
Instead of helping or supporting these talented players, the government has decided to actively hold them back.
When the PTA’s members do make the decision about a game that they almost certainly have never played and most likely will never play, it is important that they understand that The Times They Are A-Changin’.
Pubg should ban forever
You should be to.
That email address doesnt even work
This is just a game not a crime. Through this game many jobless young people can earn mony. It is against on freedom of people.
Pubg is good game but a lot of people can think this is a game for entertainment but a lot of player making his carrier in esports so why u think this is bad
Pubg is a good game…
Free Time
Govt has full rights to frame policy regarding activities that are sheer wastage of time and resources of the society. For instance, people like dogs and bear fight. Should it be allowed in name of leisure and entertainment?
Ripple Effect
violence brings violence. Isn’t it?
No Small Deal
Popularity of something around world doesn’t make things legal and socially acceptable in every society.
Our Freedoms
Gaming industry has captured the mind of youth, so they are being regulated. Banning such things liberate youngs to use their energies in positive and productive way.
Addictions
The article itself lack serious research. It has just filled the belly of column.
Benefits
If cognitive and functions of brain improves then it’s really a good therapy for stroke patients to play videos games instead of physiotherapy.
Responsibility
Can’t you see the fatal accidents linked with the game over the world.
E-Sports
Please read about ergonomics, if you’re not aware about the physical and mental damaged caused by e-technologies.
I strongly agree with the arguments and fact given by Naveed Qureshi..
This is a full wastage of time and distraction of our youngers in the name of PUBG game and other like that..
I would request the authorities to kindly stand over thier decision of banning this massive game. However, I would strongly recommend to even remove it from the play store please.
thanks.
People who are justifying the ban in name of research and the benefit of youth are pathetic at hand! The PM Imran Khan who supported youth has been exposed and he has done what others didn’t! If Gaming is such a threat, then stop making ARMY Drama or displaying such content on Social platforms or TV channels because that also is the same thing. Those who don’t have knowledge of what e-gaming is shouldn’t interfere! And as for the Government of Pakistan, there are idiots in every state platform making such decisions including the higher post officials themselves.
UnBan Pubg
Pubg is a good game.u see crime rates are down in the city.roadside men are engaged in playing pubg so plz don’t ban this game.
When was the last time someone here voluntarily went to a park?
This ban isn’t made to belittle the gaming community, it’s made to ensure everyone playing the game is mature enough to handle the defeat.
Unban pubg
Its very good to ban on pubg game.
Well, I strongly agree to the banning decision of distructive game taken by the Govt. and authorities as this is just a full wastage of time and distruction of our younger’s mind in the name of PUBG Game. Every body including the authorities specially to stand by their decision of banning this distactive game and not open it again to ruin our cream of the society i-e “Our Young Generation” – they are not in their senses now but will realize the fact after a couple of years later.
Once again I appriciate the step taken by the authorities to banned this game and I am requesting you to even permanantly remove from play store and also bring a quick solution for those fools who are still playing this game via VPN. And one thing which I would suggest the auhorities to NOT even consider the lame excuses and reasons of the developer/owner of this game and don’t even pay attention to their emotional rubbish reasons.
I would like to thank on behalf of the Great Nation- “PAKISTAN”.
Thanks and regards.
wasting time is not a crime according to your laws, not everyone play’s this game, those who play it are looking for entertainment and this game does that best, you’re not killing real people and nobody has become a militant or a mass murderer after playing this game, mental health is linked to this lockdown, we are staying inside from a longtime and it’s frustrating, government has failed to help those who are facing mental problems because of this lockdown, PTA needs to prove what they say, they haven’t been able to prove that this game took lives or is a threat or is anti-islam, it’s so hard to believe that PTA has never received complain against Tiktok which IS against Islam in so many ways, but you don’t see anything bad in that.
PTA needs money out of it.. they are bunch of black mailer’s anyone think they care about suicide , violence and time waste lives in a fools paradise.. did you ever watched gojar movies shooting and killing like kasai … have you seen vulgar mujra in those movies .. all those are okay. but PTA only eyed upon PUBG.. 3310 zamanay ke budhay
I am fully agree Mr. Ismail argument that Govt. of Pakistan and its all authority must ban on PUBG Game including VPN most of the player play this game through VPN. Please banned on PUBG game forever from Pakistan.