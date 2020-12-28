Monday, December 28, 2020  | 12 Jamadilawal, 1442
Khushab’s Soon Valley receives season’s first snowfall

It will continue to snow for two more days

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 30 mins ago
Khushab's Soon Valley received the season's first snowfall on Sunday, covering the picturesque valley in a blanket of snow.

Snowfall will continue for two more days, according to the Met department.

Known as Murree's twin, the valley extends from Padrar village to Sakear, the highest peak in the Salt Range.

The Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab looks after the valley, which boasts Uchali Lake, Khabeki Lake, Kanhatti, and Anmb Shareef as some of its popular attractions.

 
FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
khushab valley, snowfall, snow in punjab, snow in khushab
 

