Khushab’s Soon Valley receives season’s first snowfall

Khushab's Soon Valley received the season's first snowfall on Sunday, covering the picturesque valley in a blanket of snow.

Snowfall will continue for two more days, according to the Met department.

Known as Murree's twin, the valley extends from Padrar village to Sakear, the highest peak in the Salt Range.

The Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab looks after the valley, which boasts Uchali Lake, Khabeki Lake, Kanhatti, and Anmb Shareef as some of its popular attractions.