How to tell the coronavirus apart from a flu, cold

Sneezing, runny nose are usually not symptoms of COVID-19

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Dec 24, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

It’s October, there’s a chill in the air and everyone’s down with the “viral”. But how do you know for sure your viral is a cold and not another more serious viral illness: COVID-19? Though they have similar symptoms every cough or fever is not COVID-19. Here we discuss how to tell the new coronavirus apart from a flu or colds (virals).

One Comment

  1. Zahid  October 22, 2020 9:18 pm/ Reply

    Helpful information. Thanks Samaa.
    If anyone still has symptoms and questions, they can consult a doctor online

