How to tell the coronavirus apart from a flu, cold

Sneezing, runny nose are usually not symptoms of COVID-19
It’s October, there’s a chill in the air and everyone’s down with the “viral”. But how do you know for sure your viral is a cold and not another more serious viral illness: COVID-19? Though they have similar symptoms every cough or fever is not COVID-19. Here we discuss how to tell the new coronavirus apart from a flu or colds (virals).
Helpful information. Thanks Samaa.
If anyone still has symptoms and questions, they can consult a doctor online