How overseas Pakistanis can open Roshan Digital Accounts

The government of Pakistan has introduced the Roshan Digital Account, a special bank account for overseas Pakistanis. This digital account has enabled non-resident Pakistanis to avail various payment services in Pakistan. These include but are not limited to fund transfers, bill payments, investment in stocks, money, and property markets. This video explains how to open this account and what you can do with it.

Disclaimer: This video has been published in partnership with MCB. The sole purpose of this report is to educate our readers and viewers about aspects of personal finance. The information provided on SAMAA Digital’s platforms is not meant to be taken as financial advice. Please always independently verify or check the information being provided before making any investment decision or undertaking any financial transaction.