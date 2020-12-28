Monday, December 28, 2020  | 12 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Experts predict Pakistan’s stocks will rise 25% in 2021

Which sectors will perform well in the market?

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 28, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The benchmark KSE-100 index has given a 50% return since March’s crash and experts predict the rally will continue into 2021. However, the market has been range-bound for the past four years and has been trading between 38,000 and 43,000 points this year-end. Will 2021 be different, will the KSE-100 break past that level, what sectors will help carry this rally forward, and what are the risks are some of the key questions Raza Jafri, who is head of equities at Intermarket Securities and a board member of the CFA Society Pakistan, answers in this video.

FaceBook WhatsApp
PSX Stock Exchange
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
bitcoin price in pakistan, where to buy bitcoin in pakistan, bitcoin in pakistan legal, local bitcoin pakistan, buy digital currency, 1 bitcoin price in pakistan, bitcoin account create in pakistan, cryptocurrency rate in pakistan, cryptocurrency in pakistan latest news, cryptocurrency in pakistan legal, what is cryptocurrency in urdu, cryptocurrency in pakistan 2020, cryptocurrency mining in pakistan, cryptocurrency legal in pakistan 2020
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
VIDEO: Which new car options will Pakistanis have in 2021?
VIDEO: Which new car options will Pakistanis have in 2021?
Bitcoin gave 230% returns in 2020: will the rally continue?
Bitcoin gave 230% returns in 2020: will the rally continue?
Remembering ‘Malika-e-Tarannum’ Noor Jehan on her 20th death anniversary
Remembering ‘Malika-e-Tarannum’ Noor Jehan on her 20th death anniversary
Watch: Men steal bridal outfits from Karachi boutique
Watch: Men steal bridal outfits from Karachi boutique
How to tell the coronavirus apart from flu, cold
How to tell the coronavirus apart from flu, cold
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 12am Pakistan – 26 December 2020
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 12am Pakistan – 26 December 2020
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 3pm Pakistan – 21 December 2020
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 3pm Pakistan – 21 December 2020
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 12am Pakistan – 25 December 2020
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 12am Pakistan – 25 December 2020
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 12pm Pakistan – 27 December 2020
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 12pm Pakistan – 27 December 2020
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 6pm Pakistan – 22 December 2020
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 6pm Pakistan – 22 December 2020
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.