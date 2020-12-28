Experts predict Pakistan’s stocks will rise 25% in 2021

The benchmark KSE-100 index has given a 50% return since March’s crash and experts predict the rally will continue into 2021. However, the market has been range-bound for the past four years and has been trading between 38,000 and 43,000 points this year-end. Will 2021 be different, will the KSE-100 break past that level, what sectors will help carry this rally forward, and what are the risks are some of the key questions Raza Jafri, who is head of equities at Intermarket Securities and a board member of the CFA Society Pakistan, answers in this video.