Monday, December 21, 2020  | 5 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Bitcoin gave a 230% returns in 2020: will the rally continue?

What is the right time to invest in the cryptocurrency?

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 29 mins ago

If you bought one Bitcoin in 2013 and held on to it, you would have made Rs3.6 million by now. The world’s most sought-after cryptocurrency has already given more than 200% return this year. Is it about to see the next big dip or will the rally stretch into 2021? When should you buy or sell? Watch Samaa Money’s Editor Farooq Baloch explain expert predictions about Bitcoin profits, the risks involved and what makes it controversial in many countries.

Disclaimer: The sole purpose of this report is to educate our readers and viewers about aspects of personal finance. The information provided on SAMAA Digitals platforms is not meant to be taken as financial advice.
There is no financial arrangement involved in the production of these stories unless they are clearly labelled as ‘Sponsored Content’. Please always independently verify or check information being provided before making any investment decision or undertaking any financial transaction.

FaceBook WhatsApp
bitcoin cryptocurrency
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿

VIDEO

VIDEO

 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
9 reasons PUBG ban shows PTA deciding things it can't...
9 reasons PUBG ban shows PTA deciding things it can’t understand
You can buy a used Toyota Prado for Rs1.5 million
You can buy a used Toyota Prado for Rs1.5 million
Turn your old leather jacket to brand new
Turn your old leather jacket to brand new
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 6pm Pakistan – 17 December 2020
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 6pm Pakistan – 17 December 2020
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 9pm Pakistan – 18 December 2020
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 9pm Pakistan – 18 December 2020
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 12am Pakistan – 16 December 2020
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 12am Pakistan – 16 December 2020
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 9pm Pakistan – 17 December 2020
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 9pm Pakistan – 17 December 2020
Video: Be the best dressed man at weddings this winter
Video: Be the best dressed man at weddings this winter
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 12pm Pakistan – 15 December 2020
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 12pm Pakistan – 15 December 2020
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 3pm Pakistan – 19 December 2020
Watch SAMAA TV Headlines 3pm Pakistan – 19 December 2020
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.