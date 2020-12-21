Bitcoin gave a 230% returns in 2020: will the rally continue?

If you bought one Bitcoin in 2013 and held on to it, you would have made Rs3.6 million by now. The world’s most sought-after cryptocurrency has already given more than 200% return this year. Is it about to see the next big dip or will the rally stretch into 2021? When should you buy or sell? Watch Samaa Money’s Editor Farooq Baloch explain expert predictions about Bitcoin profits, the risks involved and what makes it controversial in many countries.

Disclaimer: The sole purpose of this report is to educate our readers and viewers about aspects of personal finance. The information provided on SAMAA Digitals platforms is not meant to be taken as financial advice.

There is no financial arrangement involved in the production of these stories unless they are clearly labelled as ‘Sponsored Content’. Please always independently verify or check information being provided before making any investment decision or undertaking any financial transaction.